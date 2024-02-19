Highway 84 closed for emergency repair work after road slipout

Caltrans has closed a section of Highway 84 in Sunol, with the closure expected to last at least through Tuesday due to a road slipout.

The highway, also known as Niles Canyon Road, is shut down for emergency roadwork in both directions between Old Canyon Road and Main Street.

The road slipout was reported early Monday, and Caltrans engineers were on-site throughout the day assessing the crack in the asphalt.

Initially, only one lane was open to traffic until 5 p.m. when Caltrans implemented a full closure of the road.

Video shared online by the CHP shows a portion of the roadway collapsing into the rain-swollen Alameda Creek. The damage is along the road east of Palomares Road in unincorporated Alameda County.

Caltrans intends to evaluate the damage Tuesday morning and determine when it is safe to reopen for one-way traffic.

Bay City News contributed to this report.