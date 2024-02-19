Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until MON 10:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
High Wind Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 8:45 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Highway 84 closed for emergency repair work after road slipout

Storm causes slip-out on Niles Canyon Road

One lane on Highway 84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, has been closed due to a slide along Alameda Creek amid significant rainfall.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Caltrans has closed a section of Highway 84 in Sunol, with the closure expected to last at least through Tuesday due to a road slipout.

The highway, also known as Niles Canyon Road, is shut down for emergency roadwork in both directions between Old Canyon Road and Main Street.

The road slipout was reported early Monday, and Caltrans engineers were on-site throughout the day assessing the crack in the asphalt.

Initially, only one lane was open to traffic until 5 p.m. when Caltrans implemented a full closure of the road.

Video shared online by the CHP shows a portion of the roadway collapsing into the rain-swollen Alameda Creek. The damage is along the road east of Palomares Road in unincorporated Alameda County.

Caltrans intends to evaluate the damage Tuesday morning and determine when it is safe to reopen for one-way traffic.

Bay City News contributed to this report.