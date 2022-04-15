Hiker rescued by fire crew from cliff below Daly City's Palisades Park

article

Fire crews rescued a hiker from the cliff below Palisades Park in Daly City Friday evening, officials say.

The rescue began shortly before 6 p.m. North County Fire Authority posted to social media at around 7:30 that the cliff rescue was successful. The effort involved rappelling more than 500 feet to access the hiker below.

No injuries were reported.

Cliff rescue photo courtesy North County Fire Authority Twitter page.