One day after the state’s first tropical storm in 84 years, Southern California was busy on Monday cleaning up the aftermath of Hilary.

Water, mud, and debris covered hundreds of miles from Baja California in Mexico up through the southern part of the Golden State on Sunday.

Heavy winds and power outages were also reported throughout the region, as the tropical storm hit fast and hard, with Palm Springs and the Mojave Desert getting their annual rainfall in just hours.

A bridge and road were impassable as debris overflowed with torrential flooding in a residential area of Rancho Mirage.

In Palm Springs, 911 lines went down when the storm knocked out service overnight.

Monday morning, after Hilary spun out of Southern California, breaking rainfall records in multiple locations leaving widespread flooding and mudslides in its wake.

Although coastal warnings have been discontinued, the National Hurricane Center reports some continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding could happen in parts of the southwest, because of the torrential storm.

From Mexico all the way to Ventura County, the tropical storm leaving record-breaking rainfall in some parts – including almost 12 inches at Mt. San Jacinto.

Las Vegas streets saw tourists with plastic hooded rain ponchos crossing flooded streets at intersections, as water flowed consistently to lower ground.

Meeting with the press Monday morning, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said there were no deaths and no serious injuries due to the storm.

She thanked emergency service personnel who were ready to respond, saying "the city mobilized, including opening the most shelters for our unhoused Angelenos since 2020."

Images of rushing water running through street gutters throughout Los Angeles County were posted online on social media sites as well as broadcast news throughout the country.

Bass said: "Our commitment to you is we will approach the recovery with the same as our preparation. As the skies clear, the department of water and power are ready to restore power to Angelenos."

Portions of interstates were closed in Sun Valley due to flooding and cars spinning out.

Cleanup will continue through the rest of the week, with debris removal and inspection of infrastructure.

President Biden said his administration is ready to send FEMA and the Coast Guard for rapid response and search and rescue if needed.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.

Alice Wertz is a freelance reporter for KTVU Fox 2 News. She can be reached at Alice.Wertz@Fox.com or on Twitter/X @AlicesTake Instagram: @WayIseesit