Historic restaurant 7 Mile House reopens out of desperation

A restaurant that has been in business for 162 years on the Peninsula is now open again and offering takeout.

Brisbane's 7 Mile House dates back to 1858, but has been closed since March 17 when the shelter-in-place order took effect.

The owner told KTVU she had no choice but to reopen Wednesday.

Vanessa Garcia would rather protect her workers and be safe by keeping the sports bar and music venue shut, but her bills are piling up.

"We really have to open," Garcia said Wednesday..

A small-business loan hasn't come through and her vendors have said they must be paid in May, she said.

"I need help," she said.