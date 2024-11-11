Race to save historic San Jose farmhouse as development looms

Pressure is building to save a historic farmhouse in San Jose as the land it sits on is slated for development.

Preservationists have been given a deadline of this Friday by the developer to secure funds for the farmhouse's relocation.

"What we need to do right now is we need to get the fundraising to be able to move the house," said Bill Schroh Jr., president and CEO of History San Jose.

The hope is to transfer the farmhouse to San Jose History Park.

Its current location, one of San Jose's remaining working orchards, is set to be replaced by a large housing development with 1,472 new units.

The developer has set a deadline to begin the farmhouse's removal process.

"We do have some pressure. Currently, right now, we need to at least have the commitment to $750,000 by November 15, which is this Friday, said Schroh.

Historians said the farmhouse is more than just a building.

Owned by Eichii Sakauye, a towering figure in San Jose's agricultural history, the farmhouse represents the Japanese American farming experience before and after World War II.

"He was one of those rare individuals who got his property back after the war. Most people lost everything," said Carolyn Hamasaki Brown with the Japanese American Museum of San Jose.

Preservationists are determined to save the farmhouse as a potent reminder that the region was once known as the Valley of Heart's Delight before becoming Silicon Valley.

"This house is a very tangible way for people to feel it," said Hamasaki Brown.

The plan is to dismantle and reconstruct the farmhouse at the new location.

"It's very difficult to move a structure across town. But we've done it before. History San Jose has a history of doing it, and it can be done," said Mike Sodergren, president of the Preservation Action Council of San Jose.

"There's a lot of people hoping for miracles," says James Tsukuda, manager of the Tsukuda fruit stand.

The Tsukudas, through a lease, have been working the Sakauye land and running a farmstand there. While it will be hard to see the orchard go, they are hopeful the farmhouse will be preserved.

"I guess it would be kinda bittersweet for me anyway. It would just be a reminder of what we had before. But it would be nice to see the house saved," he said.

If fundraising is successful, the farmhouse will be moved in February and the process is expected to take six to eight weeks.

For more information on how to contribute, visit History San Jose's website here.