Holiday headaches for some Southwest Airlines passengers

It's proving to be another stressful Christmas week for some Southwest Airlines passengers, as the company was forced to cancel hundreds of flights on Christmas and Christmas Eve, mostly due to dense fog in Chicago.

The canceled fights created holiday headaches for Southwest passengers across the country, and affected one family's Christmas morning flight from San Jose to Dallas.

One father told KTVU that everything he looked at was canceled.



Just last week, Southwest Airlines was hit with a $140-million fine over last year's flight meltdown, which disrupted travel for more than 2 million people during the peak of the 2022 holiday travel season.