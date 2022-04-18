Home Depot fire suspect arrested, DA says

A suspect has been arrested and will be charged for starting the massive fire that tore through a Home Depot in San Jose, authorities announced Monday.

The suspect's identity and other information about the investigation will be revealed on Tuesday, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's office said.

The 5-alarm fire destroyed the hardware store on Blossom Hill Road on April 9.

At its peak, there were 110 crews trying to extinguish the flames. The heat from the fire was detected from space.