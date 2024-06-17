article

Four people suspected of breaking into and burglarizing an unoccupied home in Palo Alto on Saturday have been arrested, police say.

Officials said the home's resident, a woman in her 60s, spotted the suspects remotely through a home security system. She was overseas when her alarm system pinged her at around 9:30 p.m.

The home is located on the 2300 block Byron Street. The security system captured images of multiple people breaking into the home.

Arriving police officers reported they saw three suspects hopping a fence to escape. The suspects were arrested without incident following a brief chase.

One of the suspects had jumped off the balcony from the second floor to escape. He was evaluated by paramedics and released into police custody at the scene.

Police said they spotted a 2018 black Chevrolet Tahoe parked near the victim's residence with a license plate that belonged to a Ford. A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old, was found hiding on the backseat floorboard and was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was towed and processed for evidence.

Police said the suspects gained access to the home by breaking glass on the second-floor balcony.

The suspects had stolen two bags worth of property. Police said they recovered two window punch tools that were either discarded or in the pocket of one of the suspects.

Police believe one of the suspects was wearing stolen watches and had a stolen diamond ring in his sock. The investigation is ongoing, but police said it is not clear if some of the items were taken from the Byron Street home or another location.

The Chevy Tahoe was not reported stolen. Police are also looking into the license plate affixed to the Tahoe.

The suspects who were arrested said they were visiting the U.S. from Chile.

23-year-old Christian Cerveracolan, and 18-year-old Jorge Pacheco were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for residential burglary and conspiracy, both of which are felonies, and for resisting arrest.

Pacheco was also booked for misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

The other two suspects were arrested for the same thing. Both 17-year-old males were taken to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall since they are under the age of 18.