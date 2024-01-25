Homeless living in 'furnished' caves dug into Central Valley riverbank cleared out

Authorities and volunteers cleared out caves believed to be the homes of unhoused people in Modesto.

The Modesto Police Department's Homeless Engagement and Response Team (HEART), their Health and Assistance Team (CHAT), Park Rangers, and Abatement personnel collaborated with 9.2.99, a local community volunteer group. They cleared out several caves and homeless camps on the Tulonme River, specifically Crater Avenue and Dallas Street, over the weekend.

According to FOX News, the caves were 20 feet below street level, and some were fully furnished.

Around 7,600 pounds worth of garbage were removed from the area.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Modesto Police Department clean up of homeless camps

Two truckloads and a trailer of trash were also removed.

Police said the area has been "plagued with vagrancy and illegal camps," causing concern considering the caves were dug into the riverbanks.

Those residing in the caves and camps were told about next week's clean-up and offered services to help them during the transition.