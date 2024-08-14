Oakland police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday in an area that was notorious for a large homeless encampment, which was removed over a year ago.

Residents noted improvements in the area but said the homicide does raise concerns.

At Soundwave Studios on Wood Street in West Oakland, musicians, including Tavon Carter, were unaware of the nearby homicide.

"It's definitely a tragedy. Prayers up to the family," said Carter.

Police responded to the shooting at about 3:45 p.m. and located a gunshot victim seated in the back of a vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed, but unhoused residents in the area knew him as "Will" saying he had lived on the street for years.

The killing has left neighbors feeling uneasy.

"It's a little close to home. It's right around the corner," said Ken Mooney, who has worked at Soundwave Studios for 20 years.

Mooney said the area had been plagued by criminal activity.

"We were hit hard by a lot of negativity. They were stealing cars, chop shops in the back of the property over there, gunshots," he said.

The cleanup of the homeless encampment on Wood Street by the city of Oakland and Caltrans led to a cleaner area with reduced crime, residents said.

"We were at the center of a giant camp, and now we're sort of on the edge of it," said Alan Lucchesi, owner of Soundwave Studios.

Lucchesi said Wood Street has been repaved and appears to have fewer homeless people, however, issues associated with homelessness continue.

"They got pushed down here, so now, there's a concentration. It needs to be worked on. We need to work on it," said Lucchesi.

Authorities are investigating the motive of Tuesday's shooting and the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

Neighbors like Mooney hope the homicide is not part of a larger pattern.

