Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in North Beach apartment

Officers in San Francisco are investigating a homicide in San Francisco's North Beach after a woman was found dead inside an apartment building on Friday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers initially responded to a report of a domestic incident in the 1800 block of Powell Street, police said.

Inside, they found a woman who was not breathing and unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators have ruled the death a homicide, although information about the suspect hasn't yet been released.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim.