Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in North Beach apartment

North Beach
Bay City News

SkyFOX flew over the scene just after noon on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO - Officers in San Francisco are investigating a homicide in San Francisco's North Beach after a woman was found dead inside an apartment building on Friday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers initially responded to a report of a domestic incident in the 1800 block of Powell Street, police said.

Inside, they found a woman who was not breathing and unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators have ruled the death a homicide, although information about the suspect hasn't yet been released.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim.