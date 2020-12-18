Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in North Beach apartment
SAN FRANCISCO - Officers in San Francisco are investigating a homicide in San Francisco's North Beach after a woman was found dead inside an apartment building on Friday morning.
Around 11:30 a.m., officers initially responded to a report of a domestic incident in the 1800 block of Powell Street, police said.
Inside, they found a woman who was not breathing and unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Investigators have ruled the death a homicide, although information about the suspect hasn't yet been released.
The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim.