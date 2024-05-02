Honduran man sentenced 5 years in prison for drug dealing in Tenderloin

A Honduran citizen was sentenced to five years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing drugs in the Tenderloin, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Miguel Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty in January to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and four counts of possession to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base, cocaine and heroin, according to prosecutors.

Ramos was arrested in 2022 for possessing nearly 8 pounds of fentanyl in various colors, located in various baggies. He also was found with 54 grams of meth, 18 grams of cocaine base, 12 grams of cocaine salt, 26 grams of heroin, a large amount of cash and a digital scale.