Hot chocolate! 40K pounds of chocolate catches on fire in Northern California

A tasty mess melted on the road Monday morning in Northern California when 40,000 pounds of chocolate fell off a truck, which caught fire.

Cal Fire crews said the commercial vehicle caught fire about 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 and Highway 174 in Colfax, Placer County.

The truck was hauling a massive amount of chocolate when officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle and the trailer separated, sparking flames.

It wasn't immediately clear where the chocolate was being taken or what kind of chocolate it was.

Video taken by Sacramento-station KCRA showed mounds of melted chocolate on the side of the road, dripping on the ground in the hot sun.

No injuries were reported.