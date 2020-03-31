Hotline for California seniors to stay connected amid COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a new initiative to combat social isolation and food insecurity among seniors in California who are vulnerable to COVID-9.

Older residents in the state may have difficulties obtaining basic necessities like groceries and prescriptions.

California's “Stay Home. Save Lives. Check In" campaign urges all residents to check in on their older neighbors with a call, text or physically-distanced door knock to make sure they’re ok.

"It’s on all of us across the state to check in on the older adults in our lives – our friends, family and neighbors – to help them during this outbreak," Newsom said. "Each and every one of us must reach out in a safe way to make sure our older neighbors have someone to talk to and have enough food to eat during these difficult times.”

The governor also announced the creation of a statewide hotline 833-544-2374, in coordination with the non-profit local 211 systems, so that residents have a one-stop shop to answer their questions and get assistance during this crisis.