Hours-long Santa Clara police standoff ends peacefully

A standoff that lasted several hours Saturday night ended peacefully after police tried to serve an arrest warrant.

Santa Clara police posted the first of three Tweets at 7:15 p.m., reporting that they were serving a warrant in the 1100 block of Civic Center Drive and asking people to avoid the area. The Tweet also mentioned a significant police presence that included an armored vehicle.

The next Tweet at 9:30 p.m. included the statement, "Our trained negotiators are attempting to get a peaceful surrender of the suspect."

The third Tweet at 11:20 p.m. indicated the standoff had ended peacefully and a suspect was in custody. No further details were provided.