House fire turns deadly in Mountain View, fire captain injured

A mobile home in Mountain View burned down in flames early Saturday, killing a resident and injuring a fire captain.

The home once stood on the 400 block of Moffett Boulevard before going down in flames Saturday around 6 a.m. As they were extinguishing the fire, the floor collapsed inside the home and a fire captain fell through and dislocated his shoulder in the fall.

Fire crews first arrived around 5:45 a.m. and during their search, they found one occupant of the home.

Fire crews reported heavy fire while battling the blaze. They successfully extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighboring homes.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

Officials said the damage estimate of the home and its contents exceeded more than $250,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.