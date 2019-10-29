How Bay Area businesses are making do and functioning despite outages

Along the Bay Area coast, one community is hoping a scheduled Public Safety Power Shutoff Tuesday night won't impact its economic livelihood as the previous two events have.

The refrigerators and freezers in the New Leaf Community Market are bare, and will likely stay that way until mid-week.



“We’ve moved some vendors off, especially the products that are more perishable. So we’re limited in what we can bring in,” said Sean Eakins, the store’s general manager.



He said the supply that is on hand has been moved into refrigeration trailers in the back of the store. Shelves were cleared before the planned shutoff to preserve as much as possible, and then restocked after the event ends. PG&E officials say a third power shutoff is scheduled from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.



“If we can’t open on time, we will have our non-perishables and as long as our registers are working, we’ll slowly bring everything else back to the floor,” said Eakins.



Half Moon Bay normally sees a flurry of activity this time of year. With Halloween days away, and pumpkin patches for people to walk. City officials say repeated power shutoffs have had a negative impact on the entire city.



“It is a tourist community and a lot of our local businesses rely on income from our tourists. And it’s just been frustrating for them,” said Half Moon Bay Spokeswoman Colleen Lettire.



Some businesses, such as the local bakery, have invested in a portable generator, as protection from natural disasters. It’s now used to ward off the ill effects of power shutoffs.



“Everybody’s afraid, right? And I wanna prepare for the whole community because they depend on us a lot,” said Desi Sanchez, the bakery’s owner.



Other businesses say they too have seen the light and the need for portable generators. This, as ill-fated winds could blow in another PG&E power shutoff at any time.