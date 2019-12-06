Hugh Groman recipes: truffled sashimi tuna, black olive and Gruyere fritters and winter lemon drops

Truffled sashimi tuna with avocado and lemon on a crisp potato chip (GF)

Makes 24 pieces

Ingredients:

1 large avocado, cut into small dice and dressed with juice of 1 lemon, seasoned with Kosher salt and pepper

6 oz sashimi grade tuna, cut into small dice and dressed lightly with truffle oil, seasoned with Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Just before serving:

Top each potato chip with ½ teaspoon of avoado and ½ teaspoon of diced tuna, or to taste.

Black olive and gruyere fritters with tomato garlic dipping sauce

(adapted from Nancy Silverton)

Ingredients:

½ cup of your favorite tomato sauce

Procedure:

Bring milk, salt & butter to boil over medium heat

Remove from heat

Whisk in flour all at once

Return to low heat and cook about 3 min., stirring constantly until it draws back from sides of pan

Remove pan from heat

Stir in mustard and cayenne

Slowly add eggs, a small amount at a time, stirring w/wooden spoon to incorporate thoroughly after each addition

Stir in cheeses and olives

Fill a deep heavy-duty saucepan halfway w/oil and heat to 350 degrees

Make quenelles using teaspoons and deep-fry until crisp and golden brown