Hugh Groman recipes: truffled sashimi tuna, black olive and Gruyere fritters and winter lemon drops
Truffled sashimi tuna with avocado and lemon on a crisp potato chip (GF)
Makes 24 pieces
Ingredients:
- 24 potato chips (best quality, fairly uniform)
- 6 oz sashimi grade tuna, cut into small dice and dressed lightly with truffle oil, seasoned with Kosher salt and pepper to taste
- 1 large avocado, cut into small dice and dressed with juice of 1 lemon, seasoned with Kosher salt and pepper
Just before serving:
- Top each potato chip with ½ teaspoon of avoado and ½ teaspoon of diced tuna, or to taste.
- Serve immediately.
Black olive and gruyere fritters with tomato garlic dipping sauce
(adapted from Nancy Silverton)
Ingredients:
- 3 Tablespoons whole milk
- 5 Tablespoons butter, unsalted
- ½ cup, All Purpose unbleached flour
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- 3 Tablespoons crumbled blue cheese
- 4 Ounces Gruyere, grated
- 1/3 Cups Olives, Black, pitted, rough chopped
- ½ cup of your favorite tomato sauce
- Kosher salt to taste
Procedure:
- Bring milk, salt & butter to boil over medium heat
- Remove from heat
- Whisk in flour all at once
- Return to low heat and cook about 3 min., stirring constantly until it draws back from sides of pan
- Remove pan from heat
- Stir in mustard and cayenne
- Slowly add eggs, a small amount at a time, stirring w/wooden spoon to incorporate thoroughly after each addition
- Stir in cheeses and olives
- Fill a deep heavy-duty saucepan halfway w/oil and heat to 350 degrees
- Make quenelles using teaspoons and deep-fry until crisp and golden brown
- Drain on paper towels
Winter Lemon Drop
(makes 4 drinks)
Ingredients:
- 8oz gin
- ½ cup maple syrup (or to taste)
- ¾ cup meyer lemon juice
Procedure:
Shake over ice, and serve in a martini glass with an optional sugar rim