Hugh Groman recipes: truffled sashimi tuna, black olive and Gruyere fritters and winter lemon drops

Truffled sashimi tuna with avocado and lemon on a crisp potato chip (GF)  

Makes 24 pieces

Ingredients: 

  • 24 potato chips (best quality, fairly uniform)
  • 6 oz sashimi grade tuna, cut into small dice and dressed lightly with truffle oil, seasoned with Kosher salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 large avocado, cut into small dice and dressed with juice of 1 lemon, seasoned with Kosher salt and pepper

Just before serving:

  • Top each potato chip with ½ teaspoon of avoado and ½ teaspoon of diced tuna, or to taste.
  • Serve immediately.

Black olive and gruyere fritters with tomato garlic dipping sauce

(adapted from Nancy Silverton)

Ingredients: 

  • 3 Tablespoons whole milk
  • 5 Tablespoons butter, unsalted
  • ½ cup, All Purpose unbleached flour
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper
  • 3 Tablespoons crumbled blue cheese
  • 4 Ounces Gruyere, grated
  • 1/3 Cups Olives, Black, pitted, rough chopped
  • ½ cup of your favorite tomato sauce
  • Kosher salt to taste

Procedure:

  1. Bring milk, salt & butter to boil over medium heat
  2. Remove from heat
  3. Whisk in flour all at once
  4. Return to low heat and cook about 3 min., stirring constantly until it draws back from sides of pan
  5. Remove pan from heat
  6. Stir in mustard and cayenne
  7. Slowly add eggs, a small amount at a time, stirring w/wooden spoon to incorporate thoroughly after each addition
  8. Stir in cheeses and olives
  9. Fill a deep heavy-duty saucepan halfway w/oil and heat to 350 degrees
  10. Make quenelles using teaspoons and deep-fry until crisp and golden brown
  11. Drain on paper towels

Winter Lemon Drop

(makes 4 drinks)

Ingredients: 

  • 8oz gin
  • ½ cup maple syrup (or to taste)
  • ¾ cup meyer lemon juice

Procedure:

Shake over ice, and serve in a martini glass with an optional sugar rim