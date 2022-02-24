Human remains found at construction site appear to belong to Native Americans
article
STOCKTON, Calif. - Human remains that were found Wednesday at a construction site in Stockton appear to belong to Native Americans, police said.
Construction workers working in the area of Maranatha Drive and Hammer Lane, where a new CarMax location is set to open, reported possible human remains to police at 12:39 p.m.
Archaeologists were sent to the scene to further investigate but have not yet released any new information.
Advertisement