Human remains found at construction site appear to belong to Native Americans

STOCKTON, Calif. - Human remains that were found Wednesday at a construction site in Stockton appear to belong to Native Americans, police said.

Construction workers working in the area of Maranatha Drive and Hammer Lane, where a new CarMax location is set to open, reported possible human remains to police at 12:39 p.m.

Archaeologists were sent to the scene to further investigate but have not yet released any new information. 