Hundreds of East Bay students walkout over ICE

Students from several high schools across the East Bay walked out of class Wednesday morning to "forcefully express their opposition" to the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Hundreds gathered just before 10 a.m. near a Walmart at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Leandro, which SkyFox captured overhead.

Schools involved included San Lorenzo High, East Bay Arts High School, Arroyo High and Royal Sunset High in San Leandro, as well as Mt. Eden High in Hayward, Berkeley High and Castro Valley High.

Students held signs and flags and chanted anti-ICE slogans. Drivers passing through the intersection honked in support.

"The people that protest here, we’re able to hear our voices louder," said Lorenzo Yabes, a student at Castro Valley High. "We can’t do it by ourselves. We need people to protest like this to make our voices heard."

Another student, Lynnaya Mathews of San Lorenzo High, said she joined the protest because she feels the authorities have too much power.

"They are not God. They can’t be doing whatever they want," she said. "I just feel like them being trigger-happy, like just using their military weapons and all their power, and for us, we’re all defenseless."

The protest remained lawful, with the crowd not blocking traffic or impeding others in the area.