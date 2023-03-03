Hundreds of cyclists cause 'disturbances' in Fremont

Police in Fremont continue to investigate a peculiar incident that occurred in the city's Niles District last week that involved hundreds of bicyclists converging on a business.

A Fremont police spokesperson said officers were alerted to the incident, which occurred last Saturday, by multiple calls into the police department's dispatch center that the bicyclists were blocking traffic on Niles Boulevard and causing disturbances.

Officers arrived on scene, and with the help of a drone camera, determined that there were several hundred bicyclists congregating in the Niles District.

Officers later learned that the mass number of cyclists originated from Hayward and traveled through Union City to arrive in Fremont.

After a brief standoff with officers, the cyclists disbursed and rode off, heading north into Union City.