Hundreds of military explosives found in Stockton home

Authorities evacuated nearly two dozen homes in Stockton after police and military personnel located hundreds of military explosives.

Officers found the explosives on Thursday while conducting a natural death investigation at a home.

Bomb squad officers requested assistance from Travis Airforce Base after determining the explosives are likely military devices.

Officer Joe Silva said, "Right now we have to slow down the investigation to figure out the devices and if they are safe."

It's unclear if the man found inside the home had ever served in the military or why he stockpiled the weapons.