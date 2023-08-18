Hurricane Hilary grows to Category 4, could be 1st tropical storm to hit California in 84 years

Hurricane Hilary grew to a Category 4 Friday morning and could be the first tropical storm to hit California in 84 years.

As of 4 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Hilary had sustained winds near 145 mph and was expected to continue intensifying through the day.

It will still be a hurricane as it enters Mexico's Baja peninsula on Saturday night, and will approach Southern California on Sunday as a tropical storm.

Forecasters say Hilary could cause extensive flooding and sustained winds in Southern California. Cities are preparing by building sand berms in low-lying areas. City leaders in coastal areas say beaches and piers will be shut down if need be.

The National Hurricane Center's Director Michael Brennan said in a Facebook Live update around 8:30 a.m. that Hilary has likely reached its peak strength.

"Our confidence has increased on the potential for a rare and very dangerous flash flooding event over portions of the southwest United States," Brennan said.

The storm will cause an unsettled weather pattern in the Bay Area. There will be chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Forecasters see the greatest rain chances from late Sunday into early Tuesday.

The last tropical storm to hit California was in 1939.