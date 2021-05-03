Husband, wife found dead in San Leandro murder-suicide: police

A husband and wife were found dead at a San Leandro home early Monday in what appears to be a murder-suicide stemming from a domestic dispute, police said.

Family members requested a welfare check about 1 a.m. at a house in the 15000 block of Crosby Street and officers found the man and woman with fatal gunshot wounds, police said.

San Leandro police haven't released the couple's names or any other information about the deaths.

"Domestic violence sometimes goes unreported because victims don't know whom to turn to for help. Our hearts go out to the victim's family in this tragic incident," said Lt. Ali Khan

Anyone suffering from domestic violence should call 911 or Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments-SAVE- at their 24-hour crisis line at 510-794-6055.