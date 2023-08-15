I-80 closures in East Bay start this weekend

Full lane closures on Interstate 80 are set to take effect Friday night as Caltrans repaves large sections of the highway, the state agency announced Tuesday.

Eastbound I-80 closures on Friday, August 18:

All lanes of eastbound I-80 between State Route 4 in Hercules and Cummings Skyway in Crockett will be closed for 56 hours starting Friday, August 18 at 9 p.m. The lanes will reopen Monday, August 21 at 5 a.m.

Caltrans recommends drivers use a detour on State Route 4.

"Motorists traveling eastbound on I-80 will need to exit onto eastbound State Route 4 in Hercules and continue on eastbound State Route 4 to northbound I-680. Motorists can use northbound I-680 to reach I-80 in Fairfield or use westbound I-780 to access the Benicia and Vallejo areas," Caltrans said in a press release.

There are additional I-80 lane closures as well in the Vallejo area between the Carquinez Toll Plaza and Magazine Street in Vallejo, however the highway will not fully close in this area. Caltrans plans to close lanes on the highway to continue work on the I-80/State Route 29 Bridge Separation Project in Vallejo.

Westbound I-80 closures on Labor Day weekend:

All lanes of westbound I-80 between I-780 in Vallejo and State Route 4 in Hercules will be closed for 104 hours starting Thursday, August 31 at 9 p.m. The lanes will reopen Tuesday, September 5 at 5 a.m.

Caltrans recommends drivers use a detour on I-780.

"Motorists traveling westbound on I-80 at I-780 (Curtola Pkwy) will need to exit onto eastbound I-780 in Vallejo and continue on eastbound I-780 to southbound I-680. Motorists can use southbound I-680 to reach westbound State Route 4, westbound State Route 24 or westbound I-580 to access central and south Bay Area destinations," Caltrans said in a press release.