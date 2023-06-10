I-880 rollover crash in Hayward may have been caused by cars racing: CHP

About a half dozen vehicles crashed early Saturday morning in Hayward, and California Highway Patrol said the wreck may have been caused by cars racing.

The crash happened about 4 a.m. on I-880 past the Highway 92 split.

At least one car overturned and another caught fire.

Medics were called to the scene but there's no word on who was hurt or the extent of their injuries.

A Sig-alert was issued just before 4:30 a.m. because three northbound lanes were blocked. As of 7 a.m. CHP was working to clear the mess.