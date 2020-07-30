I-980 reopens after crisis negotiators respond to downtown Oakland over-crossing

article

Lanes in both directions of I-980 in downtown Oakland have reopened after being blocked for about two hours Thursday evening, California Highway Patrol said.

At around 4:55 p.m. CHP responded to where a person was seen partly hanging over the freeway's 12th St. over-crossing. Oakland police and the fire department assisted in the response. Crisis negotiators were also brought in.

A severe traffic alert was issued at 7:11 p.m. Westbound traffic was diverted off at 18th Street. Eastbound traffic had to be diverted off at 11th Street. By around 9 p.m. all lanes had reopened.

The person was eventually taken into custody safely.

If you are in crisis help is available, here are some resources:

NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE: 1-800-273-8255

Advertisement

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Alameda Social Services: Mental Health

Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services - ACCESS Program: 1-800-491-9099