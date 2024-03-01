'I feel violated': String of Temescal Alley shops burglarized in Oakland

A string of small businesses in Oakland's Temescal Alley has become the latest target of thieves.

One business owner anticipated such an incident.

Liz Thayer, owner of Claflin, Thayer & Co., said "It's just another day being a shop owner in Oakland."

The floors of several small businesses were covered with broken glass from smashed windows on Friday.

"Everyone who lives and works in Oakland deals with theft and crime. It's a huge issue here. Other shops have already been broken into over the years since I've been here," she said.

At Thayer's retail shop, she designs and creates custom jackets and other leather goods.

"I've seen it go from good to just so much crime and so much transition," she said.

The thieves made off with about $50,000 worth of custom inventory.

"It's super violating. This is like my home away from home. I'm in here every day. I work really hard, and it feels super violating to know that people have just come in here and gone through all my stuff," said Thayer.

She is hopeful insurance will cover all of her losses.

Other business owners said security cameras captured two thieves hopping a fence around 3 a.m. before leaving empty-handed. They then returned around 4:30 a.m. and started smashing windows.

The Oakland Police Department said the robberies are under investigation. But Thayer said she is frustrated at the lack of police response.

"There's not enough help from the City of Oakland. They need to do more because all the small business owners are sick and tired of this," the woman said.