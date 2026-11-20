The Brief A coalition of activists are demanding that ICE stay out of Santa Rita Jail. ICE officers remain in jail parking lot. Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez said she is not going to engage in physical confrontation with ICE; an ICE-free zone can only do so much.



Chanting, "Hey, hey, what do we say? ICE out of Dublin, out of the Bay," a coalition of groups gathered Thursday amid gloomy weather outside Santa Rita Jail, braving the elements and what they called intimidation.

ICE-free zone

What they're saying:

"We have an ICE-free zone policy," Alameda County District 5 Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas said. "That means ICE cannot conduct immigration enforcement activities on county property without a judicial warrant."

That policy and the presence of ICE agents are under greater scrutiny following an incident last week.

Video obtained exclusively by KTVU shows agents and activists exchanging shoves in the lobby of Santa Rita Jail.

In an earlier interview, Alameda County Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez acknowledged an increase in ICE activity in the parking lot is spilling over to actions inside the facility – and the activity got physical.

"There were some interactions that became escalated where there was physical contact between ICE agents and advocates," Sanchez said. "And I can't have that happening in my jail. Our jail has to be a safe operation. I want to make sure it is a safe facility."

Last week, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, stating, "...This conduct violates County policy and creates significant safety risks to members of the public, ASCO personnel and other employees..." The letter goes on to bar ICE agents from conducting operations at the facility unless they have a judicial warrant.

ICE continues to be in parking lot

The other side:

Organizers and activists said they are calling for the removal of all ICE agents from Alameda County, the Bay Area, and the state of California.

Despite the cease-and-desist, ICE officers have continued to wait in the parking lot of the jail to detain people. In fact, activists pointed out that they were there during Thursday's rally as well.

The Department of Homeland Security told KTVU in an email they won't adhere to the ICE-free zone policy, stating they have a right to enforce federal immigration policy wherever and whenever they want.

But Sanchez stressed that there is no way her deputies are going to engage in a physical fight with ICE.

"There was this unrealistic expectation of having an ICE-free zone. Who's going to enforce that?" Sanchez asked. "Are we asking for deputies to physically engage with another law enforcement entity? That's just not going to happen. There's this expectation that we're going to go to war with one another. That is not going to happen."

Sanchez added that the ICE-free zones may make some in the community feel like they're in a safe bubble, that there's this "safety zone that can be protected."

"And that's not just realistic," Sanchez said.

A coalition of activists demand that ICE stay out of Santa Rita Jail. Nov. 19, 2026