Identity sought of hospitalized man found near train tracks

The Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SVCMC) is asking for help in identifying a patient.

A white man, in his 30s or 40s, was admitted to the SCVMC after being involved in an incident on Caltrain tracks on the morning of April 25 in Santa Clara.

Hospital officials described the man as 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 150 pounds.

A recent photo of the man was also shared.

On the day he was brought into their care, he was wearing a light blue hooded shirt with blue jeans, officials said. They are hoping to get in contact with his family members to inform them of his current condition.

Information about the incident the unnamed man was involved in was not shared.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact the SCVMC at (408) 885-5504, selecting option 2.