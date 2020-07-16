In line with other districts, San Leandro Unified will start school year online

Public schools in San Leandro will open in the fall only for distance learning, San Leandro Unified School District said in a statement this week, putting the district in league with others across the region.

Calling the decision difficult, the district said it was based on rising COVID-19 infection rates, the district's capacity to ensure the safety of its students and staff and the opinions of district families and staff as expressed in comments to the district and in survey responses.

About 9,067 students attend San Leandro public schools. San Leandro school leaders are now considering a phased reopening after they start the school year online.

The most immediate concerns are to adopt new safety and hygiene protocols and train staff in them, orient students and families to distance learning and continue distributing free meals to all students younger than 18.

The district said it will continue to update information on its website about reopening at www.slusd.us.