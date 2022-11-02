You're invited: In-N-Out is hosting a big festival in Pomona to celebrate its 75th anniversary

Get ready for the "shindig" of the decade. Century? All-time, probably.

You are cordially invited to In-N-Out's big 75th Anniversary Festival.

Although it's more than a year out, mark your calendar - it's happening Oct. 22, 2023 at the Pomona Raceway.

In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder announced the "75th Anniversary Festival" celebration on the burger's website and social media Tuesday, explaining why the celebration is being held at the raceway and what guests can expect.

"Pomona Race Track is very nostalgic for me because I came here as a little girl to watch my dad race," Snyder said. "It’s one of those things that fits right into In-N-Out’s culture."

There will be carnival rides, drag racing, a car show, concerts, drinks, and lots of food. You can definitely expect the chain's beloved burgers to be served onsite.

"You're not going to want to miss it," Snyder said.

In-N-Out was founded in Baldwin Park in 1948. Since then, it has amassed a cult following with over 330 locations across seven states.

To learn more about the event, tap or click here.