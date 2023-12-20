In-N-Out Burger adds new menu items: See what they are

If you've been thirsting for more drink options whenever you're at In-N-Out, we've got some great news for you!

The cult favorite fast food chain revealed it's adding two new drink options to its menus nationwide: Cherry Coke and Lite Pink Lemonade.

"We are so excited to share two new options on our beverage menu that we think you are going to love! Stop by an In-N-Out Burger today to try our new beverages #innout," said in the announcement on Instagram.

The two new drink options join In-N-Out's other beverages, which include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, 7-Up, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, Signature Pink Lemonade, Iced Tea, Milk, Coffee, Hot Cocoa, and a variety of Shakes.

Don't forget, especially with the back-to-back storm system slamming Southern California, In-N-Out serves up FREE cups of its hot cocoa to all customers ages 12 and younger.

In-N-Out recently celebrated its 75th anniversary with a big anniversary party in Pomona. The festival featured carnival rides, drag racing, a car show, concerts, drinks, and lots of food of course.

Baldwin Park, CA, Thursday, April 21, 2022 - Scenes from In-n-Out Burger. For 101 places in California travel story. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, owner Lynsi Snyder announced the "exciting news" on social media that the chain's only mini Double-Doubles, mini burgers, and mini fries would be available courtesy its new Esther Snyder Cookout Truck. The new catering truck, which requires about 85 feet of parking space, is reserved for children and youth events, according to In-N-Out's website.

The beloved fast-food chain is headquartered in Irvine and opened its first location in Baldwin Park in 1948.

In-N-Out currently has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. It most recently opened its first location in Idaho, where people waited at least 8 hours to get a taste of the iconic burgers and fries.