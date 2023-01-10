In pictures: Destruction from storms lashing Bay Area

The Bay Area was hit with more turbulent weather this week as heavy rain and damaging winds swept across the region, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for more road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.

The latest in a relentless string of storms swamped roads, triggered landslides, and turned rivers into gushing flood zones.

Basements were flooded. Cars were submerged. Backyards filled up with river water.

And it's not over yet.

Forecasters expect the rain to continue into Saturday.

Here's a look at some of the damage around the Bay Area and surrounding cities.

Toppled trees

This tree fell down in San Francisco on Ripley and Folsom streets. Jan. 4, 2024 Photo: LisaLu415

Five families had to flee when a eucalyptus tree crashed on their apartment building in Oakland. Jan. 4, 2023

A large eucalyptus tree fell on a Castro Valley home on Jan. 6, 2022, displacing the six people that lived there. Photo: Alameda County Fire (KTVU FOX 2)

Fallen trees in Concord from damaging winds, Jan. 8

A tree fell on Arun Bhatangar's Mercedes in Newark on Jan. 4, 2023. No one was injured.

In Castro Valley, as the rains came pouring down on Monday morning, Jan. 9, 2023, Deanna Abrew woke up to the sound of a 170-foot tall eucalyptus tree crashing onto her in-law unit. Jan. 9, 2023 Expand

Workers clears fallen trees caused by a winter storm on January 9, 2023 in San Mateo County, California. (Photo by Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Firefighters look over the scene as a utility pole lays across the hood of a vehicle 10th Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Oakland. (Aric Crabb/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

A rain-soaked tree crashed onto a home in Novato.

Power poles and trees toppled over and into a liquor store in San Jose overnight Monday.

Winds knocked down trees in Napa County, where emergency officials warned of 60 to 70 mph wind gusts during the overnight hours.

Chris Dykes was asleep in bed when he woke up to find sheet rock from the ceiling falling on his face. Jan. 9, 2023

Landslides

Photo shows the aftermath of a landslide in the Oakland hills.

A view of landslide on west Highway 92 in San Mateo County as a heavy rainstorm hits California on December 31, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Highway 1 was closed between Ragged Point and Big Sur due to a rockslide.

San Francisco’s Bayview District saw mudslides and flooding.

The area around Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road in Sunol has seen mudslides and flooding.

Flooded property and roads

An aerial picture taken on January 3, 2022, shows a man riding his bike along a flooded Sausalito/Mill Valley bike path during the "King Tide" in Mill Valley, California. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

A view of flooding on west Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay as a heavy rainstorm hits California on December 31, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Creek flooding near Temescal regional park, , which is closed because of the storm. Jan. 4, 2023

Flooding on North B St. in San Mateo, Calif. from flooding on Dec. 31, 2022. (City of San Mateo)

Bay Area flooding, submitted by KTVU viewer.

Rainstorm causes flash flood in San Carlos, California, United States on December 31, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee posted this photo on Facebook on Jan. 1, 2023, saying, "Ended 2022 with a mud bath helping a friend dig out 6 inches of mud from her home - Happy New Year!" On Saturday, Jan. 7, she launched a GoFundMe to help her flood (Amourence Lee, San Mateo Mayor Facebook) Expand

Felton Grove in Santa Cruz County flooded over. Jan. 9, 2023

Al Orengo's backyard in Felton Grove was waterlogged with the San Lorenzo River flooded. Jan. 9, 2023

A vehicle drives on a flooded road in Sebastopol, California, on January 5, 2023.(Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

A grove trees is flooded in Gilroy, California, on January 09, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

A flooded house is seen partially underwater in Gilroy, California, on January 09, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

A Belmont community was forced to evacuate due to flood damage from the latest round of storms.

Young girl rides her bike in floodwaters in San Jose on Jan. 8, 2023.

In Oakley, one family's garage was completely engulfed with water after Saturday's storm.

Submerged vehicles

A car is submerged under an overpass in Oakland. Jan. 4, 2023

Cars are submerged in floodwater after heavy rain moved through the area on January 09, 2023 in Windsor, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In Petaluma, firefighters rescued a woman whose car partially submerged underwater in a shopping mall parking lot at McDowell Boulevard and Redwood Way. She had been trying to get to the gym. Photo: Petaluma Fire Department Jan. 9, 2023

People look on as a tow truck pulls a car out of a flooded intersection on January 04, 2023 in Mill Valley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Sinkholes

Redwood Road in Castro Valley is closed because of the Jan. 1, 2023 storms.

On Jan. 3, 2023, crews in Daly City worked to get an SUV out of a sinkhole after the vehicle nosedived into the parting roadway in the pounding rains.