Incoming storm brings threat of possible mudslides in burn areas

The rain is a concern for people living in areas that were burned by wildfires during the summer as a second storm moves in this weekend.

Caltrans has been working on erosion control to reduce the possibility of mudslides in Sonoma County. Crews are also keeping busy setting up barriers to keep ash and other debris out of the streams.

Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors David Rabbitt said the county has taken some precautions ahead of the rainy weather.

"We have three separate non-profit entities up there that we've contracted with. We've spent about $300,000 so far to place straw wattles and hay and mulch and do different things."

Those plans were put in place not long after the Kincade Fire burned 77,000 acres and destroyed 174 homes.

