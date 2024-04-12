Independent evaluator to oversee Vallejo police forms as part of DOJ settlement

The California Department of Justice has entered an agreement with the city of Vallejo and the police department, forcing Vallejo to make reforms, which will be overseen an an independent evaluator.

The settlement agreement, announced Thursday by Attorney General Rob Bonta, comes after the DOJ alleged that the Vallejo Police Department engaged in a "pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct" and after civil rights attorneys have cried for more oversight for a department whose officers have killed more than 20 people since 2012.

Some of those included the deadly shootings of Willie McCoy, who officers shot 55 times; Ronell Foster, who had been riding his bicycle without a light; and Sean Monterrosa, who was shot during a George Floyd protest in 2020 while he had a hammer in his pocket.

Vallejo paid McCoy's family $5 million and Foster's family $5.7 million, the largest settlement amount in city history at the time.

The evaluator selected is Jensen Hughes, a global consulting firm. The decree will last until the reforms are met. Oakland police have been under a similar form of federal oversight for 20 years.

Vallejo's requirements include 45 reforms that the city agreed to implement in a 2020 contract with the Justice Department, but remained incomplete last year at the end of a three-year term. Vallejo is in substantial compliance with 25 of those reforms, according to the settlement agreement, which was signed by the mayor, the city attorney, the city manager and interim police chief, Jason Ta.

Reforms include addressing unreasonable force, promoting community partnerships, using the police oversight commission to develop bias-free policing strategies, and conducting impartial investigations.

"Repairing trust between our law enforcement and the communities they serve is a foundational part of public safety and rebuilding that trust takes swift, decisive action," Bonta said in a statement. "It’s past time the people of Vallejo have a police department that listens and guarantees that their civil rights are protected."

In October 2023, the parties agreed on a comprehensive five-year plan to address the numerous areas that need improvement and modernization to bring police into alignment with contemporary best practices and ensure constitutional policing, Bonta's office said.

However, the stipulated judgment had remained unsigned by the court and therefore unenforceable.

Open Vallejo reported that the Solano County judge indicated he would not enforce large portions of the agreement, and might not enforce it at all. He objected to the restrictions on stops and searches and the Justice Department’s plan to appoint an evaluator who would report to the court, the news site reported.