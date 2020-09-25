Indoor nail salons allowed to open in Alameda County

article

Alameda County health officials announced Friday that indoor nail salons that follow state guidelines for COVID-19 are now allowed to open.

On Tuesday the state announced that even in the most restrictive purple tier, of the state's four-tier, color-coded blueprint for safe reopenings that nail salons could reopen. Alameda County moved into the red "substantial" tier that same day, meaning some non-essential indoor business operations are closed.

Despite the state giving clearance this week, Alamada County held off and chose to proceed more cautiously.

"After reviewing the State guidance, Alameda County public health officials have determined that nail salons operating indoors with

appropriate safety measures would add minimal additional risk to customers and staff," health officials said.

However, health officials maintain outdoor activity continues to pose less of a risk for COVID-19 transmission than indoor. They remind to wear a mask in public, wash hands regularly, keep at least six feet of physical distance from others in public and to limit mixing with people outside from your own household.

As of Friday, Alameda County has recorded 21,028 COVID-19 cases and 404 deaths.

Advertisement

For a list of all activities that are currently open and not open in Alameda County, visit the public health department's web page.