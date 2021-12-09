Incorrect report about infant at Hayward homeless encampment near I-880

article

The California Highway Patrol says that an earlier report of a baby who died in a Hayward homeless camp Thursday was wrong.

Although there was an initial claim that a newborn was pronounced dead around 8:50 a.m. near Interstate Highway 880, the CHP said that hours later the department received a call from Falck, the ambulance service company, stating now that the baby was alive and expected to make a full recovery.

The CHP did not provide an explanation of what transpired from the initial pronouncement that baby was deceased to when the department was told the newborn would survive.

Calls to Falck were not immediately returned.

No other details about the incident were available.