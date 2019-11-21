Injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Vallejo Dollar Tree store

article

A vehicle crashed into a Dollar Tree store in Vallejo early Thursday afternoon injuring six people, according to Vallejo Firefighters Association.

The Dollar Tree store is located at 3475 Sonoma Blvd. The first call came in at 1 p.m., according to Vallejo Fire Dept.

Five people suffered minor injuries in the store, either by the vehicle or by items in the store that were hit by the vehicle. Three of the injured were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The other three were cleared by medical personnel at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle complained of chest pain.