Inmate found dead in Santa Clara jail: sheriff

An inmate at the Santa Clara County Main Jail has died, authorities said. Sheriff's deputies said the unnamed 65-year-old died by possible suicide Thursday.

The man was arrested Tuesday for alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Elmwood Jail deputies were performing welfare checks just after 2 p.m. when they found the man unresponsive in his single cell

The man was taken to a local hospital by officials where he was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m.

Santa Clara Sheriff officials said the name of the inmate is being held until next of kin is notified.

NEED HELP?: If you or someone you know is struggling with difficult life circumstances or uncomfortable thoughts and emotions call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You do not need to be experiencing suicidal thoughts or feelings to call. Trained crisis intervention counselors are available to receive crisis calls and give supportive counseling 24 hours a day, every day. Translation is available in more than 140 languages.