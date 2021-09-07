Lockdown lifted following reports of armed inmate at downtown LA jail

An hours-long lockdown at a jail in downtown Los Angeles was lifted after reports of a possibly armed inmate, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies received reports of an inmate with a gun Tuesday afternoon, prompting the department's men's central jail to go on lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted by Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported, sheriff's officials said.

