Inmates sue Santa Rita Jail and Aramark for forced labor

Oakland civil rights attorney Dan Siegel filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday alleging that Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern

and Aramark Correctional Services are profiting from free labor by inmates at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

The suit, which was filed on behalf of eight Santa Rita inmates who do food preparation work at the jail, alleges that Ahern and Aramark

Correctional Services are violating the Thirteenth Amendment, which went into effect in 1865 and banned involuntary servitude.

"The U.S. Constitution outlawed slavery after the Civil War, we believed," Siegel said at a news conference at his office in downtown

Oakland.

The suit says that in 1990 California voters approved a proposition that allows counties to hire prisoners in their jails to work for

private companies, provided the prisoners are paid comparable wages to the companies' non-incarcerated employees.

Siegel said jails that hire prisoners may make deductions for state and federal taxes, room and board, lawful restitution fines of victim

compensation and family support.

A sheriff's spokesman denied the accusations and insisted inmates can take time off or quit if they want to.

