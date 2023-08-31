Innocent driver killed after Vallejo police pursued suspect vehicle, officials say

The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that involved a suspect vehicle they say was used in more than one recent armed robbery.

Police said the crash happened Wednesday shortly after 5:35 p.m. when they spotted a Toyota Avalon in the area of Tennessee and Tuolumne streets. The vehicle matched the description of the suspect car.

A pursuit was initiated when police said the suspect car drove away from them at high speeds and ignored traffic signals. When officers lost sight of the car, they said they ended the pursuit.

Police said 30 seconds later, a separate police unit spotted the suspect vehicle speeding westbound on Springs Road near Mosswood Avenue and that the car was weaving in and out of traffic. The police vehicle made a U-turn and approached Springs Road and Tregaskis Aveune.

Police said the suspect car crashed into two other vehicles. An uninvolved driver of one of the vehicles was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the suspect car fled on foot and escaped. A female passenger in the suspect car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a loaded firearm was found in the Toyota Avalon. They are trying to identify the driver of the car. Police did not have a description of the suspect.

The name of the victim killed has been withheld, pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

Police said this was the 5th fatal traffic collision in Vallejo this year.