Intense flaring at Martinez refinery

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Martinez
KTVU FOX 2

A refinery in Martinez experienced intense flaring Friday evening caused by an equipment issue, the refinery said.

MARTINEZ, Calif. - A refinery in Martinez experienced intense flaring Friday evening that was caused by an equipment issue, the refinery said.

In a Facebook post, the Martinez Refining Company said crews are dealing with "intermittent flaring" at the refinery and working to safely resolve the issue.

"Flares are an essential part of a refinery’s integrated, engineered safety systems. Flares are designed to safely manage excess combustible gases, by burning them off efficiently and effectively," the company wrote.

Just last month the refinery was also responsible for spewing that contained heavy metals into the community. 