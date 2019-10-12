Investigation closed into cause of condo construction site fire in Santa Clara

Santa Clara Fire Department investigators have concluded that the cause of a four-alarm fire June 28 at a condominium construction site at 1890 El Camino Real cannot be conclusively determined, but say construction work within the building is suspected.

"Since foul play is not suspected, these findings close the criminal investigation into this incident," the department said in a news release.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames from the site near Scott Boulevard and El Camino Real, where a four-story, 56-unit condominium complex in the open wood frame stage of construction and about 25 percent complete.

Upon arrival, firefighters began extinguishing the flames, evacuating workers on site as well as residents of threatened nearby homes and businesses.

Threatened houses on Clay Street directly behind the structure fire were saved by an aggressive stand by fire crews, who confined the fire to the construction site.

The Anantara Villas residential project calls for 56 residential units over a podium parking structure.

The developer is currently removing damaged materials from the site.