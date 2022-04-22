Investigation continues into Berkeley High School student's death

An official cause of death had not yet been determined for the Berkeley High School student who died on Monday, according to Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Erik Bordi said Thursday..

The coroner's office had not completed the autopsy, according to Bondi.

MORE: Devastated friends hold vigil after death of Dublin High School classmate

Berkeley High Principal Juan Raygoza notified families of the teenager’s death in an email Monday evening, adding that counseling will be available at the high school in the coming days.

"I am heartbroken to inform you of the death of a Berkeley High School student in an incident that took place only a block away from Berkeley High School during the busy lunch period today," Raygoza wrote.

"Our hearts go out to this family and to everyone in the Berkeley High School community who may be impacted by this loss."

Berkeley police told Berkeleyside that they were conducting a death investigation but it did not "appear to be any signs of foul play."

The principal's letter offered crisis resources including these phone numbers:

