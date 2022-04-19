Berkeley High student falls and dies during lunchtime

A student at Berkeley High School, has died after falling during lunch break on Monday.

The teen fell from a parking garage at Milvia and Center Streets around 12:30 p.m., and many students watched it happen, according to Berkeleyside.

Berkeley High Principal Juan Raygoza notified families of the student’s death in an email Monday evening, adding that counseling will be available at the high school in the coming days.

"I am heartbroken to inform you of the death of a Berkeley High School student in an incident that took place only a block away from Berkeley High School during the busy lunch period today," Raygoza wrote. "Our hearts go out to this family and to everyone in the Berkeley High School community who may be impacted by this loss."

Neither the school district nor Berkeley Police has released the student’s name.

"When we lose one of our own students, it’s an impact that we all feel very deeply. We’re reminded of how important every single student is who attends every Berkeley school," Superintendent Brent Stephens said, calling the loss of the student "a nightmare."

BPD said they were conducting a death investigation and that, as of now, there did not "appear to be any signs of foul play."

The email encouraged parents, caregivers, and students to talk about the incident and shared mental health resources at Berkeley High and other crisis resources.

