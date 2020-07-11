Investigation underway following six vegetation fires along Vacaville freeway

article

The Vacaville fire department is investigating what caused a series of six fires along Interstate 505 that had crews scrambling to protect nearby homes Saturday evening.

The first fire was reported around 6 p.m. and was located along the interstate, just north of Vaca Valley. The next five fires, also along the interstate, burned up to the I-505/I-80 interchange.

As of 6:30 p.m., forward progress on all six fires had been stopped. Crews will remain at the scene mopping up the smoldering vegetation and looking out for flare-ups.

Photo: Vacaville Fire Dept/Facebook.

Various agencies from Solano County responded to assist.

No injuries were reported.