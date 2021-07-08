Expand / Collapse search

Investigators searching for gunman following shooting outside Santa Clara apartment building

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - A shooting outside of a Santa Clara apartment building early Thursday morning injured one person, and police say the gunman remains at large.

The shooting unfolded at the Boardwalk Apartments, located on the 3700 block of Flora Vista Avenue, around 1 a.m. Thursday.

A mobile crime lab was brought to the scene, and officers were seen standing near the crime scene and observing evidence. 

A pickup truck was seen in the crime scene area with the passenger side door open, and evidence markers were seen behind the truck.

Police weren't able to confirm the condition of the person who was shot, or provide any identification of the victim.