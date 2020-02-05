iPhone home repair service now available in select cities

article

You may not have to leave your couch the next time there's a problem with your iPhone because Apple Inc. now makes house calls. The tech giant has launched in-home repair services for iPhones and some of its other devices, according to macrumors.com.

At this time, the service is available through an authorized Apple service provider in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas. You can schedule service through Apple's support page, which says, "Look for an Apple Authorized Service Provider or Genius Bar. In select locations, onsite service may be available."

A repair worker from Go Tech Services, an authorized provider, will meet you either at home or work to fix certain problems with your Apple device, macrumors.com reported. You'll likely pay a service fee on top of the repair fee.

Just don't try going directly through Go Tech thinking you'll save money. You have to request support through Apple.

"We are an Apple Authorized Service Provider that specializes in fast and convenient mobile repairs," Go Tech Services says on its website. "In order to request our service, you must have arrived from the Apple Support website."